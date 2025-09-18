Dashavatar Box Office Collection Day 6: Dilip Prabhavalkar’s Marathi Suspense Thriller Nears Rs 10 Crore – Check Earnings

Dashavatar Box Office Collection Day 6: The Marathi suspense thriller Dashavatar, starring Dilip Prabhavalkar and directed by Subodh Khanolkar continued its steady run at the box office on Wednesday. On its sixth day, the film earned an estimated Rs 1.35 crore, taking its India net total to around Rs 8.15 crore, according to Sacnilk. Wednesday’s occupancy stood at 29.31 percent, with night shows seeing the highest turnout at nearly 49 percent.

The film opened with Rs 60 lakh on Day 1 and gained momentum over the weekend, collecting Rs 1.4 crore on Saturday and Rs 2.4 crore on Sunday. Collections dipped slightly to Rs 1.1 crore on Monday but remained stable through Tuesday and Wednesday.

Audiences have praised the film for its mix of suspense and tradition. Dashavatar tells the story of Babuli Mestri, played by Prabhavalkar, a devoted Dashavatari folk theatre artist from the Konkan region.

The film also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Siddharth Menon, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Bharat Jadhav, Abhinay Berde, Ravi Kale, Vijay Kenkare, Sunil Tawde, and Aarti Wadagbalkar.