David Henrie expresses gratitude to Selena Gomez for support ahead of film release

Washington [US], October 5 : In a heartfelt show of camaraderie, actor David Henrie expressed his gratitude to long-time friend and former co-star Selena Gomez for her support during the premiere of his new film, 'Monster Summer'.

The screening took place just ahead of Halloween, and Gomez was in attendance to cheer on Henrie, according to People magazine.

On October 4, Henrie shared a touching message on his Instagram Story, referring to Gomez as "Sis."

He wrote, "I am always grateful for your support and your belief in me," after she praised his film. Gomez, who is known for her hit song "Lose You to Love Me," reposted his message, further solidifying their bond.

In a more extensive post, Henrie revealed Gomez's enthusiastic reaction to 'Monster Summer', "The first thing she said was, 'Why don't they make movies like this anymore! I loved it!'"

He added that the film is now playing in theatres nationwide, making it a perfect Halloween viewing option for families and nostalgic millennials alike, according to People magazine.

The two stars first connected as siblings Alex and Justin Russo on Disney Channel's beloved series 'Wizards of Waverly Place', which aired from 2007 to 2012.

Their friendship has flourished over the years, culminating in a reunion for the upcoming Disney+ reboot, 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place', set to premiere on October 29.

In this new series, Gomez will reprise her role as Alex in guest appearances, while Henrie takes centre stage as Justin.

The recently released trailer offers a glimpse into the storyline, where Justin's life is turned upside down as Alex entrusts him with the responsibility of training a young wizard named Billie.

Reflecting on their time on 'Wizards', Gomez shared her sentiment during a recent interview with People magazine, "I truly feel like it was the place I started, and I will always be grateful for that time. I just hope that this new chapter can bring a whole new audience joy the same way that we did when we were younger."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor