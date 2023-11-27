"Dawood can't protect you": Lawrence Bishnoi issues warning to Salman Khan

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi fired gunshots at Indian actor and singer Gippy Grewal’s Canada home. And in response to the act, he penned a note on Facebook that read- “Your close ties to Salman Khan won’t protect you. It’s time for your ‘brother’ to step up and defend you. This message is also for Salman Khan – don’t fool yourself into thinking Dawood Ibrahim can shield you from our reach.” The post also said, “No one can save you. Your flamboyant response to Sidhu Moose Wala’s death didn’t go unnoticed. We are well aware of his character and his criminal connections.”

Bishnoi, a prime accused in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, told the Delhi Police back in 2022 that his community would not forgive. Salman Khan unless he tendered an apology for killing a blackbuck, which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. The post concluded with a chilling warning, saying, “Till the time Vicky Middhukhera was alive you would always hover around, and later, you mourned Sidhu more. You’re also now on our radar, and you will now witness what deceiving means. This was just a trailer. The whole film will be released soon. Run away to any country but remember death doesn’t require any visa, it would come where it has to.” Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious gangster, faces a litany of criminal charges, including murder and extortion. Known for his global criminal network, Bishnoi is reportedly linked to around 700 shooters across the world. In 2018, a close associate of Bishnoi, Sampath Nehra, who allegedly carried out a recce of Salman Khan's residence, disclosed that he was tasked with assassinating Salman Khan for his involvement in the Black Buck hunting case. According to the police, the Bishnoi community considers the Black Buck species to be sacred. For the uninitiated, Salman Khan already has a bulletproof Toyota Land Cruiser in his collection. And now, amid the death threats that he has been receiving, he imported Nissan’s most expensive SUV (Nissan Patrol) for security reasons earlier in April.. This SUV has not been officially launched in the Indian market yet