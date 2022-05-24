Daya Ben to return on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

There is always news coming up that one actor after another is quitting 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' serial. But now the fans of the series have good news. Because again in the series, the favorite personality of the audience will be seen.

For the last 3 years, viewers have been missing Jethalal's wife Dayaben. The question of when she would return to the series was constantly being asked to the producers and the director. In an exclusive interview with e-Times, the producer of the series Asit Kumar Modi has said that Dayaben will be returning in the serial.

What did Asit Modi say?

In an exclusive interview with E-Times, Asit Kumar, the creator of the 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' series, said, each of the actors in the series had to deal with various issues for the last several days. The year 2020-21 has been a tough year for all of us. But now in 2022 the situation has changed. So now is the time to bring back the popular character Dayaben from the series. After that, once again, Jethalal and Dayaben will be ready to entertain the audience along with other artists.