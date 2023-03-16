DC chief James Gunn all set to direct 'Superman: Legacy'

Washington [US], March 16 : American filmmaker and DC chief James Gunn is all set to direct 'Superman: Legacy'.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, Gunn, revealed on Wednesday that he will helm a previously-announced reboot of the Superman franchise. Gunn also wrote the screenplay, and Safran will produce it.

Taking to Twitter, Gunn shared a picture and wrote, "Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized.."

Yes, I’m directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, “Dude, it’s Dad’s birthday.” I hadn’t realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023

'Superman: Legacy' is all set to release on July 11, 2025.

Gunn announced the news on Twitter, along with an emotional story about his connection to the project.

"I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him," Gunn wrote.

"It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved," he added.

The director further wrote, "a bit less than a year ago I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

The official announcement of the star cast of the film is still awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor