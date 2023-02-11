DC unveils first poster of 'The Flash' featuring Barry Allen in the bat cave

The first poster for the upcoming DC film 'The Flash', which is set to release on June 16, was recently unveiled by Warner Bros/DC Studios.

According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, the movie, which stars Justice League's Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, AKA The Flash, has a lot of heat on it despite the tabloid headlines generated by the actor last year. He is undergoing treatment for a previously undiagnosed mental health condition.

New DC Studios Co-Chairman James Gunn billed the standalone DC character movie at the studio's press day as "probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made".

The poster itself teases The Flash standing in a brand-new costume, which illuminates the surrounding dark atmosphere with golden yellow stripes.

However, most notably, the film features the striking silhouette of the classic '89 Bat Symbol, possibly the Batwing, hovering over the hero, hinting at the significant role that Batman will play in the story.

'The Flash' was originally scheduled to open last year but got pushed during a logjam of features in post-production due to Covid.

Reports are that the Andy Muschietti-directed movie plays with the DC multiverse in the same way, if not more heightened, than Marvel/Sony's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', with reports of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, and Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman among those appearing in a time-bending trip.

Meanwhile, regarding Miller's future in 'The Flash' sequels DC co-boss Peter Safran has said, "When the time is right, when they feel they are ready to have the discussion, we'll all figure out what the best way forward is... But right now, they are completely focused on their recovery."

"And in our conversations with them over the last couple of months, it feels like they're making enormous progress," he added, as per Deadline.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor