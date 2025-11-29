De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Here’s How Much Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s Film Earned on Its Second Friday

De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s De De Pyaar De 2 continued its steady run at the box office on its fifteenth day. The film earned about Rs 85 lakh on Friday, according to early estimate from Sacnilk. With this, the total India net collection has reached Rs 68.35 crore. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 12.73 percent on Friday, November 28, 2025. Morning shows saw 5.67 percent occupancy. Afternoon shows had 10.59 percent. Evening shows recorded 12.58 percent. Night shows registered 22.09 percent.

The rom-com opened with Rs 8.75 crore on its first Friday. The first weekend showed steady growth. The film closed its first week with Rs 51.1 crore. The second week added Rs 16.4 crore to the total.

Day-wise collection of De De Pyaar De 2 so far (As per Sacnilk)

Day 1: Rs 8.75 crore

Day 2: Rs 12.25 crore

Day 3: Rs 13.75 crore

Day 4: Rs 4.25 crore

Day 5: Rs 5.25 crore

Day 6: Rs 3.5 crore

Day 7: Rs 3.35 crore

Week 1 total: Rs 51.1 crore

Day 8: Rs 2.25 crore

Day 9: Rs 4 crore

Day 10: Rs 4.35 crore

Day 11: Rs 1.5 crore

Day 12: Rs 1.8 crore

Day 13: Rs 1.35 crore

Day 14: Rs 1.15 crore

Week 2 total: Rs 16.4 crore

Day 15: Rs 0.85 crore (early estimate)

Made on a reported budget of Rs 150 crore, the romantic comedy follows the story of Ashish and Ayesha as they face family resistance due to their age gap. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Meezaan Jafri, R Madhavan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ishita Dutta, Gautami Kapoor and Sanjeev Seth. The film has been directed by Anshul Sharma and written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. It is produced by T-Series and Luv Films. The runtime is 2 hours and 27 minutes.

De Pyaar De 2 Trailer

The film continues its theatrical run and is expected to release on Netflix in January 2026.