'Deadpool and Wolverine' teaser: Wade Wilson ready to "change" MCU, declares himself "Marvel Jesus"

Las Vegas [US], February 12 : Deadpool is finally here! Makers of the upcoming superhero action film 'Deadpool and Wolverine' starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have finally unveiled the film's official teaser at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Taking to Instagram, production house Marvel Studios shared the trailer that they captioned, "Everyone deserves a happy ending. In theaters July 26. #DeadpoolWolverine."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3OblwMvykJ/

The trailer shows the Time Variance Authority (TVA), the multiverse managers last seen in 'Loki' Season 2, kidnap Deadpool while he's celebrating his birthday and bring him into the MCU. Calling himself "Marvel Jesus," Deadpool promises to bring his R-rated jokes and fourth-wall breaking antics into Disney's squeaky clean brand. Wolverine's face isn't shown, but he can be seen from behind, and Deadpool faces off against him at the end of the trailer but only his shadow is shown, as per Variety, a US-based media outlet.

Hugh Jackman's popular character Wolverine is coming back with the film which fans last saw die in 2017's sendoff movie 'Logan.'

Production on "Deadpool 3" ground to a halt for four months due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, causing it to move from May 3 to July 26, reported Variety.

The first "Deadpool" followed the anti-hero seeking revenge against Ajax (Ed Skrein), the man who turned him into a mutant and left him disfigured. The second installment focused on Deadpool organizing the X-Force team to fight against time-traveling soldier Cable (Josh Brolin).

Soon after the makers dropped the official teaser, fans swamped down the comment section and shared their excitement for the upcoming film.

"DEADPOOL CAME HERE TO SAVE THE MCU," a fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "That's how you make a multiverse movie."

"BROOOOO Marvel Jesus, "I wasn't unconscious," WOLVERINE, THE TVA, AND ALL THE CORNY JOKES WE NEEDED THIS LET'S GOOOOO," a user commented.

The 'Deadpool' films have been great commercial successes, and they are the highest-earning 'X-Men' titles of all time, grossing more than USD 780 million at the global Box Office.

'Deadpool and Wolverine' is all set to hit the theatres on July 26 this year.

