Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer: Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Reunite for Action-Packed Crossover

Marvel Studios released a new trailer for "Deadpool & Wolverine" on Monday, featuring Hugh Jackman's first reprisal of the Wolverine role since 2017's "Logan." The 2-minute, 38-second trailer teams Jackman's Wolverine with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, who gets enlisted for a mission by the Time Variance Authority from the Disney+ series "Loki."

The trailer offers a glimpse into a reluctant Wolverine being drawn into a mission by the persistent Deadpool. Their contrasting personalities clash, leading to comedic sparks. Action sequences showcase Deadpool's katanas and Wolverine's adamantium claws in quick work against adversaries.

True to the "Deadpool" franchise, the trailer features self-aware humor and fourth-wall breaks. Notably, Jackman's Wolverine is seen sporting the classic yellow suit from the "X-Men" comics. Jackman previously believed he'd finished with the role after "Logan's" conclusive ending. However, his return alongside Reynolds proved enticing enough to bring him back.

Watch trailer here:

With Disney's acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019, "Deadpool & Wolverine" marks Deadpool's official entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In keeping with the character's irreverence, the film is expected to deliver meta jokes about the transition from Fox to Disney.

The trailer also highlights Jackman's return after Wolverine's demise in "Logan." Both Jackman and Reynolds have assured audiences that "Logan's" events remain unaffected by this new project. Directed by Shawn Levy ("Free Guy," "Night at the Museum"), "Deadpool & Wolverine" hits theaters July 26, 2024. Joining the cast are Matthew Macfadyen as Time Variance Authority agent Paradox and Emma Corrin in an undisclosed role.