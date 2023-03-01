Debina Bonnerjee detected with Influenza B virus, actress goes into quarantine

Actress Debina Bonnerjee, who recently returned from a trip to Sri Lanka where she went with her husband Gurmeet Choudhary and her two daughters has been detected with influenza B. The actress is currently in staying away from her family. Debina’s daughter Lianna and Divisha and husband and Gurmeet are not infected and the former is taking precautions and is on her way to recovery. Revealing about the tests, they added, Debina had cold but when she couldn't get any better, she got tested and was diagnosed with the influenza B virus.

Her spokesperson issued a statement about the actress’ health and shared, "I would like to say that she is recovering, taking good precautions, eating well and making sure her babies are away and looked after well. Debina is on her road to recovery and will be back stronger." The actress also took to her Instagram handle to share that she got detected with influenza B. The pair tied the knot in 2011. After 11 years of marriage, they embraced parenthood for the first time in April 2022. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, Lianna. After that, the pair got blessed with their second child, daughter Divisha Choudhary, in November 2022. They made their first international trip with their daughters. The couple celebrated Valentine’s Day and their wedding anniversary in Sri Lanka.