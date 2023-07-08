Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary visit Varanasi for daughter Divisha's mundan ceremony

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 8 : Star couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary visited Varanasi for the mundan ceremony of their daughter Divisha.

Taking to Instagram, Debina dropped pictures from the little one's mundan ceremony.

One of the pictures features Debina, her husband Gurmeet and baby Divisha. The frame was clicked on the bank of the Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi.

"At the spiritual heart of India (Varanasi) where we did baby Divisha's mundan ceremony (Missed my pinu) Har Har Mahadev," she captioned the post.

The pictures of Divish from her mundan ceremony garnered loads of love from netizens.

" Looking so cute after Mundan," a social media user commented.

"God bless to this beautiful child and her sister too." another one wrote.

Debina and Gurmeet tied the knot on February 15, 2011. They were blessed with their first daughter, Lianna, in April last year.On November 11, 2022, Debina and Gurmeet shared a joint post on Instagram announcing the birth of their second daughter Divisha.

