Debutant Actor Yuvraj Vijan Shares His Excitement Ahead of Jigra’s OTT Release

Debutant actor Yuvraj Vijan, who made his on-screen debut with Jigra as Tony Bhatia, alongside Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, has received praise for his promising performance. As the film is finally released on OTT, Yuvraj expressed his excitement about reaching a global audience.

Reflecting on his journey to the big screen, Yuvraj shared, "Being a part of Jigra has been a dream come true. Working alongside Vasan Sir and Alia taught me so much about craft and commitment. Now, with the OTT release of Jigra, it offers a chance for a wider audience to truly appreciate its unique storytelling"

Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra tells the gripping story of resilience and relationships. The plot revolves around Satya (Played by Alia Bhatt), who attempts to rescue her brother Ankur (Played by Vedang Raina) from death row, while also teaming up with Shekar Bhatia (Played by Manoj Pahwa), who is on a mission to free his son, Tony Bhatia (Played by Yuvraj Vijan). Together, they execute a daring heist to secure their loved ones' freedom.Jigra is now streaming on Netflix,