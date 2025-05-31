Deepak Paramesh Speaks Out on Smoking and Screen Influence this World No Tobacco Day

On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day on May 31, actor Deepak Paramesh shares his thoughts on smoking culture, onscreen responsibility, and the importance of prioritizing one’s health. The actor, who was recently seen in the film Ground Zero alongside Emraan Hashmi, opened up about his personal stance on tobacco use and the shifting attitudes he observes around him.

“In my experience, a lot of people—especially young ones—pick up smoking just to seem cool or fit in. But why do it if you're not even genuinely interested? It's so easy to just say, ‘No, I don’t smoke,’ and still be a part of conversations,” says Deepak. “That choice doesn’t make you any less social or confident. It makes you more aware.”

While public smoking rules exist, Deepak believes enforcement alone isn’t enough. “There’s definitely a need for more personal responsibility. What hasn’t changed is the tendency to disregard others’ comfort in public spaces. But what has changed, thankfully, is the mindset. There’s a growing awareness about the health risks, and more people are making the effort to quit. I think it’s one of the best things you can do—respect your own body.”

Speaking about smoking in cinema, Deepak takes a clear position: “Personally, I’m against promoting smoking on screen. As a non-smoker, I’m not comfortable doing scenes that involve it. But in some cases, if it’s absolutely integral to the character, there’s sometimes no way around it. Even then, I try to avoid it.”

With anti-tobacco messaging now a norm before films and shows, Deepak sees it as a welcome step in the right direction. “These videos and ads that highlight the harmful effects—they’re not just filler content. They can really hit home for people. For some, it’s that one reminder that sparks change. For others, unfortunately, it’s not enough—but that doesn’t mean we stop trying.”

In Ground Zero, Deepak delivered a standout performance in a film that doesn’t rely on glamorizing vices but rather focuses on human resilience and moral dilemmas. The film, co-starring Emraan Hashmi, has been praised for its nuanced storytelling and grounded realism—something Deepak says reflects his values as both an actor and an individual.

“There’s nothing more important than a healthy body and mind,” he concludes. “Whether it’s cigarettes or any other harmful habit, if it hurts your body, it’s not worth calling it an alternative. I always try to encourage friends and people around me to let go of such addictions—for their own well-being and for the people who care about them.” This World No Tobacco Day, his message stands as a timely reminder: real strength lies in self-respect—and saying no is always an option.