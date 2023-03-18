Deepika Padukone back in India after presenting at Oscars; nails airport look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 18 : Actress Deepika Padukone, who made everyone proud with her appearance at Oscars 2023 in Los Angeles, has returned home.

On Friday night, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

She was all smiles as shutterbugs clicked her.

She looked classy in a black turtle neck sweatshirt paired with black pants and black boots. She accentuated her airport look with big frames and a black bag.

The all-black airport look of Deepika won netizens' hearts.

Reacting to her papped images, a social media user commented, "How adorable."

"When it comes to nailing airport look, Deepika knows the best," another one wrote.

Deepika, for the first time, graced the role of a presenter on the Oscar stage. She introduced the 'Naatu Naatu' singers on the stage before their performance and briefed the audience about the song amidst loud cheers.

She said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in 'RRR', a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger!"

She added, "It has earned millions of views on Youtube and Tik Tok. It made audiences dance in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't you're about to. From the film 'RRR' this is Naatu Naatu."

For her red carpet look, she wore a black off-shoulder gown from designer label Louis Vuitton.

Check out

Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika will be seen in an action-packed avatar in 'Fighter', which also stars Hrithik Roshan. The film will hit the theatres in January 2024.

She also has 'Project K' and 'The Intern' remake in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor