Deepika Padukone introduces Naatu Naatu team on Oscars stage

Deepika Padukone took to the stage and introduced the “Naatu Naatu” musical performance by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj at the 95th Academy Awards on Monday morning (India time). The actor was revealed as one of the presenters in the first round of announcements.



In addition to Deepika appearing as a presenter, director SS Rajamouli’s RRR was nominated in the Best Original Song category, for the track “Naatu Naatu.” Shaunak Sen’s widely-decorated All that Breathes has been nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category, but lost, and The Elephant Whisperers was nominated in the Best Documentary Short category.Nominees Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj performed the song on stage.