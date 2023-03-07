Deepika Padukone paid a whopping 10 crore for Project K

Deepika Padukone who is riding on the success of Pathaan has charged a whopping amount for her next project. According to a report by India Today, Deepika Padukone is charging a whopping amount of over Rs 10 crores for her upcoming movie Project K. The movie is being helmed by Nag Ashwin and will star Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles.

Project K is reportedly being made on a budget of Rs 500 crores and is one of the most expensive movies in India. Bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, the movie is a sci-fi film with a futuristic plot. Keeping the film’s theme in mind, the director revealed it would have heavy graphics and has got Mahindra on board to design some unique vehicles.

Meanwhile, the actress will be attending the Oscars as a presenter next week, likely wearing Louis Vuitton. The actress, on Thursday night, shared the first slate of Oscar presenters that were unveiled by the Academy and she wrote: "#Oscars #oscars95." In no time, the actress' post was flooded with comments from fans and friends. Deepika's biggest cheerleader - her husband Ranveer Singh quickly dropped a smiling face with a halo emoji along with a few clap emojis. Deepika's golfer sister Anisha Padukone wrote "Boom." "Can't wait to watch you Deepu," Neha Dhupia's comment read. Sayani Gupta wrote: "Woohoooooo." Zoya Akhtar, Anaita Shroff Adajania also cheered for her in the comments.