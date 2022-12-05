Deepika Padukone to unveil the prestigious FIFA World Cup trophy

Actress Deepika Padukone will unveil the FIFA World Cup trophy during the final, which is set to take place later this month in Qatar. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Deepika will be heading to Qatar to unveil the Fifa World Cup trophy. After Nora Fatehi performed at the FIFA World Cup recently, a source has said that Deepika will be unveiling the trophy at the stadium.

This would be a rare honour for an Indian celebrity in the history of FIFA. On Deepika Padukone is expected to unveil the World Cup trophy at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 18. However, the actress has not issued any statement regarding the same.After representing India at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival where she turned jury member, to being the only Indian in the list of the World’s Top 10 most beautiful women, the Chennai Express actress has added yet another feather to her cap. On the work front, apart from Pathaan, she will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas in Project K. The actress also has a cameo in Ranveer Singh's film Cirkus.