Deepika Padukone’s orange bikini scene retained, as Pathaan gets UA certificate

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has recommended three changes in the song Besharam Rang from Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. However, none of those changes include anything related to the saffron bikini.

Reportedly, Pathaan received more than 10 cuts including trimming some of the sensuous moves in the song. Some of the dialogues revision apparently includes Langde Lulle to Toote Foote, Ashok Chakra to Veer Puraskar, ex-KGB with ex-SBU and Mrs Bharatmata with Hamari Bharatmata. However, the song and the outfit remain unchanged. A few revisions to the shots has been advised but overall, the outfit gets a pass from CBFC. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan will see Shah Rukh Khan making a comeback to showbiz in a full commercial film after four years. The film also features John Abraham in pivotal role. Pathaan will hit theatres on January 25, 2023. Salman Khan will also make a cameo in the movie.