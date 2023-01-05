Deepika Padukone’s ‘Project K’ 1st look unveiled on her birthday

On the occasion of Deepika Padukone’s birthday today, makers of her upcoming and much awaited film ‘Project K’ unveiled Deepika's first look. In this first look, we have a sunkissed silhouette of Deepika Padukone in short hair standing on a hill top. Sharing Deepika Padukone's Project K poster on Instagram, the film's production house Vyjayanthi Movies, wrote, "Here's wishing our @deepikapadukone a very happy birthday." The text ‘a hope in the dark’ was written on the poster.

Resharing the post on Instagram Stories, Deepika's Project K co-star Prabash, too, wished the actor, and wrote, "Wishing the super gorgeous and talented Deepika Padukone a wonderful birthday and a year full of successes." Project K, which has been simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi languages, marks Deepika's Telugu film debut and also her first movie with Prabhas.Written and directed by by Nag Ashwin (‘Mahanati’), ‘Project K’ is a science fiction drama with a star studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in lead roles. The film not only marks Deepika’s Telugu film debut but is also the first Telugu film for Amitabh Bachchan with a full length role.Djordje Stojilijkovic has done cinematography for ‘Project K’ while music for the film is composer by Mickey J. Meyer. Produced by C. Aswani Dutt under his Vyjayanthi Movies banner, ‘Project K’ will release in theatres in Telugu and Hindi. Last year, during the film's shoot in Hyderabad, it was reported that Deepika was admitted to hospital after facing health issues. However, later, the film’s producer had quashed rumours of Deepika being unwell on set, and being rushed to a hospital.