'Dekha Tenu' song from RajKummar Rao, Janhvi's film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' out, fans reminded of SRK-Kajol's 'K3G'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 : The makers of 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' on Wednesday unveiled the film's first love song 'Dekha Tenu'.

With the track, the makers have tried to recreate the iconic verse 'Dekha Tenu Pehli Pehli Baar Ve' from the song 'Say Shava Shava' from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's blockbuster movie 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

The new song is sung by Mohammad Faiz and is composed by Jaani, leaving fans nostalgic.

'Love this version. Dekha Tenu is pure emotion," a social media user commented.

'I felt like watching K3G again after listening to this song," another user wrote.

'Dekhha Tenu' showcases a sparkling chemistry between Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. The song is shot in the picturesque locales of Jaipur, showcasing the duo's beautiful wedding sequence in the film along with some glimpses highlighting their chemistry.

Showing his love for the track, RajKummar said, "Dekhha Tenu' is a beautiful song, I've grown up listening to it, and holds a special place in my heart. It comes at a crucial and sweet juncture in the film and I am happy that it's finally out for everyone to listen to."

Janhvi said that 'Dekha Tenu' resonates deeply with her.

"As someone who grew up in the 90s, 'Dekhha Tenu' resonates deeply with me. It has a nostalgic charm with a beautiful rendition. Featuring in this timeless gem feels like a full-circle moment for me and my heart is filled with gratitude. It's an important part of our love story in the film and I can't wait for everyone to experience it," she said.

Mohammad Faiz, the singer, expressed his gratitude for getting the opportunity to recreate the iconic verse.

"It has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience for me. This marks my debut song in Bollywood and the excitement is simply overwhelming. Being part of such a special film is a wonderful opportunity for me and I am truly grateful for it. Preparing this song for Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, alongside working with Jaani, has been nothing short of a dream come true. I am hoping that everyone resonates with the song and gives it the same love that we had while creating it," he said.

Lyricist and Composer Jaani, added, "It's amazing to see the love people are already pouring in for 'Dekhha Tenu' just after watching a small glimpse of it. It's such an iconic verse, and we wanted to live up to that legacy while ensuring that the new version is as beautiful and unique as the older one. The journey of composing this song has been exciting, and I truly believe that Mohammad Faiz has done an exceptional job singing it."

'Mr and Mrs Mahi' is directed by Sharan Sharma, who is known for his directorial debut Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Mr & Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi and Sharan. It also marks the second collobaration between Janhvi and RajKummar. The duo was earlier seen in 'Roohi'.

The film is backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It will hit the theatres on May 31.

