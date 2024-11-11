Delhi Ganesh Last Rites: Legendary Actor Cremated With Air Force Honors (Watch Video)

Delhi Ganesh, the popular Tamil actor passed away on November 9 due to ill health, he was 80. Delhi Ganesh's mortal remains were kept at his residence in Chennai for friends and cinema stars to pay their last respects. After a day of honor, Delhi Ganesh's mortal remains were cremated today (Nov 11) in Ramapuram, Chennai. Chennai. Air Force personnel honored the mortal remains of Delhi Ganesh, who served as a former Air Force officer, before he started his career in the film industry.

The ceremonial respects paid by his fellow servicemen reflect the admiration and reverence he held, not only as a distinguished actor but also as a dedicated former member of the Indian Air Force. This tribute highlighted his contributions and the legacy he leaves behind both in service and in cinema. Delhi Ganesh served the Indian Air Force for ten years from 1964 to 1974, and he stepped into cinema in 1976.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Last rites of Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh performed at his residence in Ramapuram. Indian Air Force personnel paid tribute to him as he served in the Indian Air Force for a decade.



PM Modi paid tribute to Delhi Ganesh on X. He wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of the illustrious film personality, Thiru Delhi Ganesh Ji. He was blessed with impeccable acting skills. He will be fondly remembered for the depth he brought to each role and for his ability to connect with viewers across generations. He was also passionate about theatre. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti (sic)."The veteran actor's stage name, Delhi Ganesh, was given by filmmaker K Balachander, who gave him his first break in 1976 with Pattina Pravesam. Over the years, Delhi Ganesh appeared in over 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema. Some of his most notable works include Nayakan, Michael Madhana Kama Rajan, Sindhu Bhairavi, Iruvar, and others.