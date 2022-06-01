Delhi gangsters seek to take revenge from Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi for 'brother' Sidhu Moose Wala's murder

After the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala, some gangsters on social media are calling themselves the "brother" of the Punjabi singer and are talking about taking revenge for his murder.

Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The FIR has been registered under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 at Mansa Police Station.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post on Sunday evening. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.

To answer Goldie Brar and Laurence Bishnoi, gangsters Neeraj Bawana, Tillu Tajpuria and others associated with them as well as other gangs lodged in Delhi jails, have started posting on social media in which they are constantly talking about taking revenge for the murder of Moose Wale.Bawana and his associate gangs in their social media post have also been blaming another singer from Punjab named Mankeerat for the murder of Moose Wala.

Apart from Delhi Police, the Punjab Police, other investigation agencies are keeping an eye on all the social media posts by these gangs and these posts are constantly under police surveillance.Delhi Police Special Cell has taken Lawrence Bishnoi on remand from Tihar Jail for 5 days. He is being interrogated continuously. His accomplices Kala Jathedi and Kala Rana have also been taken into custody in the case of MCOCA by another team of Special Cell and both of them are also being questioned regarding the murder.

