Demi Lovato flaunts her short hairstyle

Los Angeles [US], April 27 : Singer Demi Lovato shared pictures of her flaunting new look.

Taking to Instagram, Lovato flaunted her super short bob hairstyle.

"New hair by @alchemistamber (heart emoji)," Lovato wrote in the caption, tagging hairstylist Amber Maynard.

The 'La La Land' hitmaker sported pink blush with a glossy pink lip to match as she wore a black T-shirt.

Besides her style and songs, Lovato often makes headlines due to her relationship.

As per PEOPLE, on March 30, the singer posted photos of her with her fiance during his birthday festivities having dinner and dessert with loved ones and with a homemade cake which appeared to have been baked by Lovato covered in sprinkles and blue icing which read, "Happy B-Day Jordan."

"Is it cake?" Lovato playfully wrote in the caption.

Lovato and Lutes were confirmed to be dating in August 2022. The pair got engaged on Dec. 16, 2023, a rep for Lovato confirmed to the publication at that time.

