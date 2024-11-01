Demi Moore shares her scary look from horror film 'The Substance', says "Happy Halloween"

Washington [US], November 1 : Actor Demi Moore recently opened up about her character in the horror film 'The Substance', and shared some behind-the-scenes looks of her on-screen character, reported E! News.

In the film, she is featured alongside Margaret Qualley.

She shared her scary look from the film on her Instagram handle and wished fans "Happy Halloween"

In the pictures, she looked horrifying and unrecognizable in her entire makeup. The caption reads, "Spoiler alert..Been holding onto these gems from @trythesubstance and today feels like an appropriate day to share them. Happy Halloween from Elisabeth Sparkle..," reported E! News.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBy1_voOS7T/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

In the film 'The Substance', Moore's character Elisabeth tries to create a young version of herself and for that she uses a black market drug.

The film, directed by Coralie Fargeat and starring Margaret Qualley, delves into themes such as body image, societal expectations for women, and ageing.

"It was about being less in shape in a certain sense as opposed to like the prep that went into it first and foremost was really emotional and internal. Like really connecting on the deeper level to the desperation and the pain and rejection that Elisabeth is facing at the beginning of this and that kind of depth of fear and self-loathing," the actor shared in an interview earlier.

'The Substance' recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.

It received the Best Screenplay award at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor