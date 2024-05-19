Demi Moore slays in red beaded gown at Cannes red carpet

Cannes [France], May 19 : American actress and film producer Demi Moore stunned everyone with her look at the Cannes Film Festival. She graced the red carpet at the premiere of 'Kinds of Kindness' in a stunning red beaded Giorgio Armani Prive gown with floral details, reported People.

The floor-length column dress featured a v-neck detail and intricate beaded embellishments. She also wore statement Chopard earrings that matched the gown's pattern.

Her signature long, dark hair extended to her waist.

Moore's own film, 'The Substance', will premiere at the 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival on Monday, May 20. The upcoming horror film also stars Dennis Quaid and Margaret Qualley.

Nothing much is known about the plot of 'The Substance'. As per Cannes' official website description of the film, "Have you ever dreamed of a better version of yourself? You should try this new product: The Substance. It changed my life. With The Substance, you can generate another version of yourself, younger, more beautiful, more perfect....Just share the time. One week for one, one week for the other. A perfect balance of seven days. Easy isn't it? If you follow the instructions, what could go wrong?"

Moore changed her outfit to attend the Trophee Chopard Ceremony.

At the ceremony, Moore served as "Godmother of the Trophee Chopard," whose role it is to present the annual award to "an actress and an actor who have made a promising star to their careers," according to a press release.

As per People, Moore looked stunning in a turquoise sequin Balenciaga gown with cone-like details at the hips and wore shimmering Chopard jewels to complement the look. Her Haute Joaillerie Collection necklace features 70.40-carats of paraiba tourmaline and 43.38-carats of diamonds set in 18k white gold.

Moore's glamorous Cannes looks come on the heels of her show-stopping look at the 2024 Met Gala. For the Monday, May 6 event, the actress opted for a black column gown by Harris Reed. The dress featured a pink-and-white floral design and a spiked, heart-shaped structural element. She accessorized with diamond jewelry by Cartier.

Moore's dark hair was styled sleek and straight and her makeup was simple yet glamorous, reported People.

