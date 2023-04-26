Denzel Washington's 'The Equalizer 3' trailer out now

Washington [US], April 26 : Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'The Equalizer 3' unveiled the official trailer on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, production house Sony Pictures unveiled the official trailer which they captioned, "Vengeance meets his equal. Denzel Washington is back as Robert McCall in the final chapter of The Equalizer. #TheEqualizer3, exclusively in cinemas September 1st."

According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, no longer in the U.S., Robert McCall (played by Washington) is fighting crime on an international scale, and this time he's at odds with the Italian mafia. Washington is joined by an all-new cast, reuniting with his 'Man on Fire' scene partner Dakota Fanning, who was only 9 years old when she acted opposite Washington in Tony Scott's action-thriller.

Apart from them 'The Equalizer 3' also stars David Denman, Sonia Ben Ammar and Remo Girone in pivotal roles.

Soon after the makers dropped the trailer, fans swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Antoine Fuqua directed the third instalment after helming 'The Equalizer' and 'The Equalizer 2,' while Richard Wenk returned to the franchise as a screenwriter.

Based on the 1980s CBS series of the same name, the film franchise began in 2014, with the second film debuting in 2018. Shortly thereafter in 2021, CBS rebooted the original drama series with Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall. "The Equalizer" reboot series' third season will conclude on May 21. Its fourth season is set to premiere this fall, reported Variety.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 1.

