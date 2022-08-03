Dev Patel breaks up fight in South Australia street, after man gets stabbed

Actor Dev Patel successfully broke up a fight outside a convenience store in South Australia in which a man was stabbed in the chest.Representatives confirmed Patel – who has starred in films including Slumdog Millionaire, Lion and The Green Knight – and his friends witnessed “a violent altercation that was already in progress outside a convenience store”.The actor’s rep said in a statement to Variety, “We can confirm that last night, in Adelaide, Dev Patel and his friends witnessed a violent altercation that was already in progress outside of a convenience store.

Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight. The group was thankfully successful in doing so and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrives.” According to reports, the person stabbed in the chest is expected to survive.According to The Guardian, the South Australia police has confirmed that a woman stabbed a man with a knife and has been arrested. The police statement to the publication reads, “About 8.45pm on Monday 1 August, police were called to Gouger Street after reports of a man and woman fighting in the street. The couple continued fighting inside a nearby service station where witnesses attempted to break up the fight.”Dev, on the work front, will soon be seen in action thriller film — Monkey Man — which he has also directed.

