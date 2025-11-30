Dhanush, Kriti Sanon & Aanand L. Rai fall in 'Ishk' with the Pune street food

Mumbai, Nov 30 The 'Tere Ishq Mein' team, Dhanush, Kriti Sanon, and Aanand L. Rai seem to have fallen in 'Ishk' with the Pune street food.

Kriti took to the Stories section of her Insta handle and dropped an appetizing video of co-star Dhanush and their director relishing the delicious vada pav in the car.

When Kriti asked, "Good?", Dhanush replied with "unbelievable, outstanding". Sitting in the backseat, Aanand L Rai remarked, "Brilliant it is".

"When in Pune..Food coma! Khaane ke ishq mein," the text read.

In another clip uploaded by Kriti on her Instagram Stories, she was seen just looking at Dhanush and Aanand L. Rai as they enjoyed their Vada Pav. Later, she proclaimed that she is waiting for her tikki.

"I want Tikki!!!," read the text overlay on the clip.

Earlier, talking about her role in “Tere Ishq Mein,” Kriti revealed that Mukti is one of the most layered and tricky characters she has ever played.

She took to her IG and posted a video expressing her excitement about the rave reviews coming her way for her performance in the film.

Showing her gratitude, Kriti said, “My heart is full.”

Stressing the complexity and nuance involved in playing Mukti, Kriti wrote on the photo-sharing app, “My Heart is Full..The best feeling for an actor is when the audience connects with every little emotion in between the unspoken words of your character. Mukti is probably the most layered and tricky character I’ve played, and when every beat of her heart reaches yours, it becomes ISHK! Thank you for all the ISHK. (sic).”

Prior to this, Kriti revealed that filming the pre-climax and climax scenes for "Tere Ishq Mein" had been both physically and emotionally draining for her.

“There are a lot of really intense scenes, the pre climax and the climax, which are very very long. That was very draining and we shot it for about 5-6 days. Both physically and emotionally those scenes were extremely draining. At times when I went back home it stayed with me, I felt extremely drained. That scene is the peak of emotions and probably the most intense bit of the film, and it pulled me down the most,” she shared.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor