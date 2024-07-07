‘Dharmaveer 2’ Teaser Out: Powerful Dialogues Of Prasad Oak as Anand Dighe and Intense Scenes Raise Excitement For August 9 Release

The movie 'Dharmaveer 2' has been the talk of the town for the past few days. The poster launch ceremony of this much-awaited film was held recently, graced by many dignitaries, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, producer Mangesh Desai, Maharashtra Bhushan Ashok Saraf, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Kothare, and Bollywood actor Bobby Deol. This popular film is set to release on August 9, Kranti Day. The excitement for the movie has only increased with the release of its first teaser.

The original film 'Dharmaveer,' based on the life of the late Thane District Chief of Shiv Sena, Anand Dighe, received spontaneous and overwhelming support from the audience, becoming a huge box office hit. Following this success, the makers announced 'Dharmaveer 2' a few months ago. The first teaser of this sequel has captivated everyone's attention, especially with the striking dialogue, "Whoever has a sad woman in his house will surely be ruined."

As shown in the teaser, a Muslim woman comes to Anand Dighe to tie a rakhi on Rakshabandhan. When asked to show her face, Anand Dighe realizes she has been beaten as soon as she removes her veil. Angered by this, he goes to the woman's house with all the women who have come from across the state to protect their sister. He teaches a lesson to the perpetrator, delivering the powerful line, "Whoever has a sad woman in his house will surely be ruined." This intense scene has garnered significant attention.

The teaser of 'Dharmaveer 2' has received praise from various industry figures, including director Ravi Jadhav, Swapnil Joshi, Subodh Bhave, and Shruti Marathe. The film, produced by actor Mangesh Desai and directed by Praveen Tarde, features Prasad Oak in the role of Anand Dighe, with Kshitish Date portraying Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

With its powerful storyline, impactful dialogues, and strong performances, 'Dharmaveer 2' is set to make a significant mark upon its release on August 9th. The anticipation surrounding this film suggests it will be another hit, continuing the legacy of Anand Dighe and captivating audiences with its compelling narrative.