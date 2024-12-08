Dharmendra celebrates 89th birthday: Director Amit Joshi reflects on working with Bollywood legend

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 : Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra is marking his 89th birthday today, and fans, colleagues, and well-wishers around the world are celebrating the iconic star who has captured hearts for decades.

From heartfelt online wishes to cake-cutting celebrations, the day is a testament to the actor's enduring legacy in Indian cinema.

On this special occasion, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' director Amit Joshi, who worked with Dharmendra in the actor's most recent project, shared his insights into the experience of collaborating with the veteran actor.

Released on February 9, 2024, 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' is a romantic robotic comedy-drama, where Dharmendra starred alongside Dimple Kapadia, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

Speaking to ANI, director Amit Joshi praised Dharmendra's professionalism, dedication, and infectious energy.

Recalling his time working with the 'Sholay' star on set, Joshi said, "Dharam ji is a legend. I learnt a lot from him, he is so dedicated. He always used to come on the set early. He has a childish-like behaviour in him, that everyone on the set becomes his friend when he is around."

Joshi further highlighted Dharmendra's remarkable work ethic, saying, "In this age, even after achieving so much in his life, he is so dedicated that he even writes his scenes before performing them. When you get to direct him, he comes so prepared that he completes his scene in a single take."

The director also spoke about Dharmendra's approachability, noting, "He is such a great artist. He gave so much respect to the first-time director. Sometimes he even used to improvise the scenes and consulted me if we could go with that. I was in awe of his persona - someone with so much experience in this industry asking me for feedback. All I know is he lives acting, and I hope he continues to inspire us like this."

During the film's promotional events, Kriti Sanon shared her own experience of working with Dharmendra. Speaking fondly of the actor, she described him as "too loving" and "so warm," adding, "The way he meets you, he places his hand on your head. If someday he feels good in his costume, he takes pictures and sends them to his sons (Bobby and Sunny Deol), and then his sons send him voice notes telling, 'Papa, you're looking good.'"

Kriti further praised Dharmendra's presence on set, saying, "He's got so much warmth and zest for life. When he is acting, he is really sharp, and he is just superb. He makes us laugh so much, and his improvisation is always bang on! Sometimes, we forget our lines, and we are like, 'Oh no, we can't make him do another take.' He is lovely, and it's a pleasure to work with him."

Amit Joshi also shared a special behind-the-scenes video on X, showcasing some fun-filled moments of Dharmendra on set, where the actor's charisma and positive energy shone through.

He wrote, "This is how Dharam ji, our very own lucky charm, did all the jaadu tona with his acting brilliance on the sets of TBMAUJ and showered everyone with love!"

https://x.com/itsmeamitjoshi/status/1761707724533084238?

'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', a film directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, is a unique romantic comedy about a man (Shahid Kapoor) who falls in love with and plans to marry a robot named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). Produced by Maddock Films, the movie blends humor, romance, and futuristic concepts, while also offering a heartfelt tribute to the acting legacy of Dharmendra, whose career spans over six decades.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor