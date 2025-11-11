Dharmendra hospitalised: Aamir Khan, girlfriend Gauri visit Breach Candy Hospital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 : Amid growing concerns over the health of legendary actor Dharmendra, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, visited Breach Candy Hospital on Tuesday evening to extend support to the Deol family.

In the visuals captured by the Mumbai-based paps, Aamir and Gauri could be seen arriving at the hospital.

Earlier in the day, Dharmendra's wife and politician Hema Malini strongly called out the media reports.

Taking to her X handle, Hema Malini, in a strong-worded tweet, wrote, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible."

She also urged everyone to give due respect and privacy to their family.

Hema Malini's reaction arrived on the heels of a clarification issued by their daughter, actor Esha Deol.

"The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery," she wrote on Instagram.

On Monday, Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, and Ameesha Patel also visited the hospital to keep a check on Dharmendra's health.

