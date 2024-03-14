Dhoni or Kohli? Akshay, Tiger can't decide on their favourite in IPL promo

Mumbai, March 14 Akshay Kumar and action star Tiger Shroff, who are awaiting the release of their upcoming movie 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', are all geared up for the Indian Premier League (IPL). There’s one problem, though.

As the defending champions Chennai Super Kings, led by M.S. Dhoni, square off against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore, Akshay and Tiger get stuck when it comes to choosing their favourite as seen in the new Tata IPL 2024 promo.

Engaging in banter Akshay and Tiger can be seen lending their support to the two dynamic rivals, with Akshay rallying behind Dhoni and the CSK, while Tiger places his bets on Kohli and the dynamic RCB.

Speaking about the promo, Akshay said in a statement, "'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all about action and entertainment and so is Tata IPL 2024. It was exciting to shoot a fun banter promo with my 'Chote Miyan' Tiger Shroff and bring out our chemistry from the film."

Tiger added: "The League is not just about a sport. It is about bringing the world together through the love of the game."

IPL 2024 will take off on March 22 at the CSK home ground, Chennai's M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

