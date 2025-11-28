Dhruv Vikram must have worked his backside off to do 'Bison' so realistically, says cricketer Dinesh Karthik

Chennai, Nov 28 Ace cricketer and commentator Dinesh Karthik is the latest to shower praises on actor Dhruv Vikram for his efforts in realistically portraying the lead character of director Mari Selvaraj's critically acclaimed super hit film, 'Bison: Kaalamaadan', saying, "Dhruv must has worked his backside off to do it so realistically."

Taking to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the film, which went on to not only set the cash registers ringing at the box office but also win acclaim from the critics, Dinesh Karthik wrote, " BISON kalamadaan - Loved the movie. What a movie maker Mari Selvaraj is! His movies are heavy and hard hitting! Dhruv must have worked his backside off to do it so realistically. All of the supporting cast were very good too. Well done and more power to all of you."

Dinesh Karthik is the latest to praise Mari Selvaraj and his Bison unit. Prior to him, several celebrities including Superstar Rajinikanth and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin have lauded the film.

Superstar Rajinikanth congratulated director Mari Selvaraj saying the director's hard work and proficiency had left him impressed!

Taking to his X timeline to disclose that Superstar Rajinikanth had congratulated him after watching his film, Mari Selvaraj, in Tamil wrote that Rajinikanth had told him, "Super Mari, Super! Watched 'Bison'. Your hard work and proficiency in film after film impresses me. Congratulations Mari!"

The director had also expressed his gratitude to Rajinikanth for his heartfelt appreciation. He had said, "I extend my heartfelt thanks on behalf of myself and my entire team to Superstar Rajinikanth who called me over phone to congratulate me and director Pa Ranjith just like how he had called me and congratulated after watching my earlier films 'Pariyaerum Perumal', 'Karnan', 'Maamannan' and 'Vaazhai'!"

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and well known actor and producer Udhayanidhi Stalin had called director Mari Selvaraj's sports drama 'Bison - Kaalamaadan', as "a powerful film".

Udhayanidhi Stalin, who took to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the film after watching it before its release, wrote, "Have watched #Bison. Director @Mari_Selvaraj sir has once again delivered a powerful film."

The actor turned politician went on to say, "Bison is a heartwarming sports drama about an Arjuna award winning Kabaddi player who rises above a violent and troubled society. Mari sir captures the journey of a young man who places his faith in sport more than anything else, which ultimately leads him to greatness."

Udhayanidhi also had a word of praise for the film's lead actor Dhruv Vikram, who is the son of popular actor Vikram. He wrote, "@DhruvVikram5 and the rest of the cast have delivered exceptional performances, deeply understanding what the story demanded from them. A big congratulations to the entire team of Bison - Kaalamaadan.@beemji"

'Bison' was produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with director Pa Ranjith's Neelam Studios. Dhruv Vikram plays a kabaddi player in the film, alongside Anupama Parameswaran. The film is inspired by true events and brings to life a gripping tale of passion, resilience, and triumph against all odds.

The film, which features Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead, also stars Lal, Pasupathy, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, Aruvi Madhanand and Kalaiyarasan in pivotal roles.

