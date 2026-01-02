Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Closes Week 4 With Record Rs 106.5 Cr; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar continued its historic run at the Indian box office as it completed 28 days in theatres. The film earned Rs 15.75 crore on Thursday, taking its four-week India net collection to around Rs 739 crore. In its opening week, Dhurandhar earned Rs 207.25 crore. The film showed massive growth in Week 2 with collections of Rs 253.25 crore. Week 3 saw a drop, but still managed Rs 172 crore. The fourth week closed at a strong Rs 106.5 crore, which is the highest fourth week total for a Hindi film. After 28 days, the film’s India gross collection stands at around Rs 886.75 crore. Overseas markets have contributed about Rs 255 crore. The worldwide total has reached nearly Rs 1,141.75 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Dhurandhar Day-Wise Box Office Collection in India (According to Sacnilk)

Day Collection Day 1 (1st Friday) Rs 28 Cr Day 2 (1st Saturday) Rs 32 Cr Day 3 (1st Sunday) Rs 43 Cr Day 4 (1st Monday) Rs 23.25 Cr Day 5 (1st Tuesday) Rs 27 Cr Day 6 (1st Wednesday) Rs 27 Cr Day 7 (1st Thursday) Rs 27 Cr Week 1 Total Rs 207.25 Cr Day 8 (2nd Friday) Rs 32.5 Cr Day 9 (2nd Saturday) Rs 53 Cr Day 10 (2nd Sunday) Rs 58 Cr Day 11 (2nd Monday) Rs 30.5 Cr Day 12 (2nd Tuesday) Rs 30.5 Cr Day 13 (2nd Wednesday) Rs 25.5 Cr Day 14 (2nd Thursday) Rs 23.25 Cr Week 2 Total Rs 253.25 Cr Day 15 (3rd Friday) Rs 22.5 Cr Day 16 (3rd Saturday) Rs 34.25 Cr Day 17 (3rd Sunday) Rs 38.5 Cr Day 18 (3rd Monday) Rs 16.5 Cr Day 19 (3rd Tuesday) Rs 17.25 Cr Day 20 (3rd Wednesday) Rs 18 Cr Day 21 (3rd Thursday) Rs 25 Cr Week 3 Total Rs 172 Cr Day 22 (4th Friday) Rs 15 Cr Day 23 (4th Saturday) Rs 20.5 Cr Day 24 (4th Sunday) Rs 22.5 Cr Day 25 (4th Monday) Rs 10.5 Cr Day 26 (4th Tuesday) Rs 11.25 Cr Day 27 (4th Wednesday) Rs 11 Cr Day 28 (4th Thursday) Rs 15.75 Cr Week 4 Total Rs 106.5 Cr Grand Total Rs 739 Cr

Occupancy on Day 28 remained steady due to the New Year holiday. The film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 35.43 per cent on Thursday. Afternoon and evening shows performed better than morning shows. Morning shows saw around 14 per cent occupancy. Afternoon shows touched nearly 49 per cent. Evening shows were close to 50 per cent while night shows recorded around 30 per cent.

Dhurandhar outperformed new releases, including James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash and the Ananya Panday-Kartik Aaryan film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The war drama Ikkis, which released Jan. 1, earned about Rs 7 crore on its opening day, nearly half of Dhurandhar’s Day 28 figure.

The film now ranks among the top highest-earning Indian films, behind RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2.

Dhurandhar is a hard-hitting spy thriller inspired by real events. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali, an undercover RAW agent tasked with infiltrating Karachi’s criminal underworld after the 1999 Kandahar hijack and the 2001 Parliament attack. The story also touches on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Akshaye Khanna plays gangster Rehman Dakait. Arjun Rampal is Major Iqbal, a Pakistani ISI officer. R Madhavan plays Intelligence Chief Ajay Sanyal. Sanjay Dutt is a police officer, Aslam. The film also features Sara Arjun and a supporting cast including Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik.

The film was released in theatres on Dec. 5, 2025. A sequel is scheduled for March 19, 2026. The makers plan to release the second part in multiple languages following audience demand.

Dhurandhar Trailer