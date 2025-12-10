Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh’s Film Continues Its Strong Run On Tuesday, Check Day Wise Earning

Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal starrer spy thriller is roaring at box-office. After first five days film has coveted Rs. 150cr mark passing the crucial Tuesday mark. According to Sacnilk, early estimates suggest the higher collection than first Monday, which is achievement in itself. The film's continued success at regular weekday prices demonstrates its reliance on audience appreciation and word-of-mouth.

Dhurandhar day five (Tuesday) minted Rs. 25.50 cr, on Monday film collection reached ₹23 crore net mirrored its Friday performance, bringing its total domestic earnings to ₹126 crore, according to trade trackers. With no major releases next Friday, Dhurandhar is set to dominate its second weekend as well.

Dhurandhar box office collection

Day 1 [Friday]: ₹28 Cr

Day 2 [Saturday]: ₹32 Cr

Day 3 [Sunday]: ₹43 Cr

Day 4 [Monday]: ₹23.25 Cr

Day 5 [Tuesday]: ₹26.50 Cr (rough data)

About Dhurandhar

Film is directed by Aditya Dhar tells the story of an undercover agent, played by Ranveer Singh. This flim also features Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, with Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik in supporting roles.

