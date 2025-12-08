Dhurandhar Box-Office Collection: Ranveer Singh Starrer Crosses 100 Crore Mark In 3 Days; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Dhurandhar has officially set the Indian box office ablaze. The Ranveer Singh–Aditya Dhar juggernaut has exploded into a full-blown phenomenon, with the film going into overdrive on Sunday and pushing its three-day total to a staggering 100 crore. Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar is one of the fastest Hindi film of the year to hit the 100 crore mark, and the momentum is only getting stronger. The film made 28.60 crores on day 1 and 33.10 crores on Day 2. On Day 3 the film made 44.80 crores. The film's India NBOC stands at 106.50 crore.

Friday - Day 1 - ₹28.60 CR

Saturday - Day 2 - ₹33.10 CR

Sunday - Day 3 - ₹44.80 CR

Total India NBOC - ₹106.50 crore

Total India GBOC - ₹125.67 crore

Overseas weekend GBOC - ₹34.48 crore

TOTAL WORLDWIDE GROSS : ₹160.15 Crore

The film is cutting across regions and demographics. It started big in metros but now even Tier 2 and tier 3 cities are reporting phenomenal numbers. And if the thunderous Monday pre-sales are any indication, the ride ahead will be massive. For leading man Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar is nothing short of a spectacular run. Aditya Dhar taps into the actor’s raw, explosive power and has crafted sequences that show Ranveer as both a performer and a bona fide big-screen star. The film’s large-scale canvas and hefty budget are already being justified by its phenomenal reception and with its two-part strategy, the box office math is only getting sweeter. Akshaye Khanna is being hailed for his dark act and Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal have got people talking already!

What’s remarkable is how Dhurandhar has defied every prediction. From a strong start, the film has surged and has a fantastic weekend trend by all trade standards. At this pace, Dhurandhar is confidently marching toward the 200 crore club, with trade analysts confident that the film will definitely be well over 300 crore in the coming weeks. And with a clear runway until the Christmas 2025 holiday period, the path is wide open. In just three days, Dhurandhar has whipped up storm and if Sunday figures indicate anything, it is only getting started. Dhurandhar is a high octane action-thriller written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios the film opened to massive numbers at the box office. Audiences across demographics are embracing this genre-bending spy–gangster action entertainer with unprecedented enthusiasm.