Dhurandhar Day 21 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh Film Earn Rs. 26 Cr on Third Thursday; Check Day-Wise Earnings

Ranveer Singh 's Dhurandhar has crossed Rs. 600 Cr mark with in 20 days and on 21st Day film earned Rs. 26 cr on box office collection. After 21 days film minted Rs. 633.5 cr on domestic box office, according to Sacnilk. This film also features Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R. Madhavan in prominent roles and has managed to maintain it steady hold on box office.

On world box office, film crossed Rs. 900 cr mark. As per Bollywood Hungama, the global gross has reached Rs 935.17 crore.

Day-wise box office collection in India

Day Weekday Collection (Rs crore) Day 1 Friday 28 Day 2 Saturday 32 Day 3 Sunday 43 Day 4 Monday 23.25 Day 5 Tuesday 27 Day 6 Wednesday 27 Day 7 Thursday 27 Week 1 Total 207.25 Day 8 Friday 32.5 Day 9 Saturday 53 Day 10 Sunday 58 Day 11 Monday 30.5 Day 12 Tuesday 30.5 Day 13 Wednesday 25.5 Day 14 Thursday 23.25 Week 2 Total 253.25 Day 15 Friday 22.5 Day 16 Saturday 34.25 Day 17 Sunday 38.5 Day 18 Monday 16.5 Day 19 Tuesday 17.25 Day 20 Wednesday 18 Day 21 Thursday 26 Cr Week 3 Total 173 Cr Total Collection 633.25

Dhurandhar is an action-packed spy thriller based on true events. Ranveer Singh plays Hamza Ali, a RAW agent working undercover. After the Kandahar hijacking in 1999 and the Parliament attack in 2001, he goes into Karachi's criminal network. The movie also mentions the Mumbai attacks of 26/11.

Ranveer Singh stars as RAW agent Hamza Ali, with Akshaye Khanna as gangster Rehman Dakait and Arjun Rampal as ISI officer Major Iqbal. R Madhavan portrays Intelligence Chief Ajay Sanyal, while Sanjay Dutt appears as police officer Aslam. Sara Arjun features alongside a supporting cast including Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik.Released in theaters on December 5, 2025, the film will be followed by a sequel on March 19, 2026, which the producers plan to release in multiple languages due to audience interest.

Dhurandhar First Indian Film to Feature Thrice in Global Top 5 Charts

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has made Indian cinema history by ranking in the Global Box Office Top 5 for three straight weekends, a feat matched only by Hollywood hits like Avatar and Zootopia. While other Indian films have entered the Top 10, Dhurandhar's sustained international success is unmatched, holding its position even with the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, demonstrating remarkable resilience against Hollywood competition.

Dhurandhar Trailer