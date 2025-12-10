‘Dhurandhar’ make-up and prosthetics head shares insights into designing Akshaye Khanna’s look from film

Mumbai, Dec 10 Make-up and prosthetics artiste Preetisheel, who has designed the looks of actors in the recently released film ‘Dhurandhar’, is sharing insights into the look of Akshaye Khanna’s character of Rehman Dakait in the film.

On Wednesday, she took to her Instagram, and shared a series of pictures of the actor from the film. She also penned a long note, and shared how the character was brought to life with the prosthetics, and make-up.

She wrote, “Designing the legendary #akshayekhanna ‘s look for Dhurandhar was all about capturing the subtle intensity he brings to every frame. We built his appearance around clean structures, controlled detailing and tones that highlight his strong features without overpowering the character. Watching the look come alive through his performance made the entire process incredibly rewarding”.

With an ensemble led by Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, individuality and consistency had to coexist. Preetisheel explained that the script demanded a visual universe where every character’s appearance felt rooted in the same soil but still distinct enough to instantly communicate personality.

She said in a statement, “I put a lot of thought into even the secondary and tertiary characters as well because they each had their own quirks and unique traits”.

“Showing their rawness through makeup was important to me. Adding detailed layers and textures helped bring out who they really were, making even the briefest appearances feel real and lived-in. Hair became a key storytelling tool, evolving across the film to show time, pressure, and emotional shifts. Even little elements like scars, tanning, sweat, and dust were added with purpose and matched meticulously for continuity. And the blood work and prosthetics took things to another level; some of it is genuinely stomach-churning”, she added.

