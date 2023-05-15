Dia Mirza drops adorable pictures from her son Avyaan's birthday bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 : Actor Dia Mirza, on Monday, shared a series of pictures from her son Avyaan's birthday bash.

Dia took to Instagram and dropped adorable pictures from Ayvaan's 2nd birthday celebration with a heartfelt note.

She wrote, "2 years of Magic with this little Master. Thank you my jaan Avyaan Azaad for choosing me as your mother. Nothing gives me more joy! The 14th of May will always be my most favourite day #SunsetKeDivane #Latergram #IYKYK. @vaibhav.rekhi @deepamirza @samairarekhi @rekhi.poonam."

In one of the pictures, Dia can be seen cutting a jungle-themed cake with Avyaan. The birthday boy can also enjoy the birthday party with his friends. Dia and Avyaan also posed with their family for a beautiful family picture.

Celebs along with fans loved photographs and showered birthday love on little munchkin in the comment section.

Lara Dutta wrote, "So much love for this little tiger!" whereas Malaika Arora commented, "Happy birthday Avyaan."

Neha Dhupia and Diana Penty dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Dia married businessman Vaibhav in February 2021, and they welcomed a baby boy named Avyaan on May 14, 2021.

On the work front, Dia will be next seen in 'Dhak Dhak' alongside Taapsee Pannu, Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi.

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film 'Dhak Dhak' belongs to the adventure genre which follows the story of a road trip undertaken by a girl gang.

