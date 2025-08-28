Dia Mirza: Our time in Himachal was nothing short of magical

Mumbai, Aug 28 Bollywood actress and former beauty queen Dia Mirza, who had a magical time in Himachal Pradesh, has reflected on the fragile beauty of the picturesque location, linking rising flash floods to climate change, poor planning, and unregulated tourism.

Dia took to Instagram, where she shared a reel video featuring her son Avyaan Azad Rekhi walking around the breath-taking locations along with his mother Dia and father Vaibhav Rekhi.

Dia captioned the post: “Our time in Himachal was nothing short of magical, surrounded by majestic mountains. Yet, our departure marked the beginning of the river's rise, leading to weeks of distress….”

The actress said that she hesitated to share happy moments, “feeling it was insensitive.”

“However, I now see that recalling the beauty might also remind us to act better. We’re capable of more When will we go back to respecting our ancient wisdom to live in harmony with nature? The growing incidence of flash floods results from #ClimateChange, biodiversity loss, poor urban planning, and unregulated tourism,” she wrote.

The actress added: When exploring fragile ecosystems: Opt for eco-friendly accommodations Avoid single-use plastics and carry your trash Support local communities Choose eco-friendly products crafted by women Respect the land and its inhabitants.

“Let’s work together the secure, protect and cherish our fragile Himalayan homeland. If you would like to help make a difference connect with the extraordinary work @healinghimalayas @pradeep_sangwan_ is doing in the region.

Dia married businessman Vaibhav in February 2021 and they welcomed their son, Avyaan Azad Rekhi, in May 2021. Their son was born prematurely and spent time in the NICU. She was previously married to Sahil Sangha from 2014 to 2019.

Dia was recently seen in the film “Nadaaniyan,” a teen romantic comedy film directed by Shauna Gautam. The film stars Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, alongside Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj.

It tells the story of a privileged South Delhi school girl who gets a boyfriend-for-hire to get back at her family and classmates.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor