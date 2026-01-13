Dia Mirza’s Pawsome Moment with a Street Dog Is the Internet’s New Favourite

Actor, producer and UN Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza was recently spotted sharing a sweet moment with a street dog. The candid moment, captured by photographer Satyajit Desai, has been winning hearts online.

Dia later shared the picture on social media, and fans were quick to react, appreciating the simple and warm gesture. Known for her calm presence and grounded personality, the actress has often been admired for such everyday moments that feel genuine and relatable.

The actress is set to complete 25 years in the film industry this year and gearing up for the release of some of the most interesting work. On the work front, Dia Mirza has several projects lined up for 2026, including Ikka with Sunny Deol, an untitled romantic film with Rahul Bhat, and a web series featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Jimmy Shergill.

Apart from acting, Dia is also focused on her production ventures. Her production house’s One India has projects such as the award-winning short film Panha and the actress is also gearing up as an author for children’s book series