Diana Penty joins cast of Amitabh Bachchan starrer courtroom drama 'Section 84'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 : Actor Diana Penty, on Monday, joined the cast of the upcoming courtroom drama film 'Section 84'.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news and wrote, "DIANA PENTY JOINS AMITABH BACHCHAN IN COURTROOM DRAMA 'SECTION 84'... #DianaPenty joins the cast of #Section84, which stars #AmitabhBachchan in the lead... Directed by #RibhuDasgupta."

Helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

The film marks Amitabh and Ribhu's third collaboration after a TV mini-series 'Yudh' in 2014 and the thriller film 'Te3n' in 2015.

Talking about the film director Ribhu Dasgupta earlier said, "I feel happy, blessed, and honoured to collaborate with Sir again. Looking forward to it."

Producer Vivek B Agrawal, earlier said, "It's an honour to have Mr Bachchan on board in our next film and I'm thrilled to be starting this adventure with him and Ribhu in Section 84."

Meanwhile, Diana was recently seen in the family entertainer film 'Selfiee' alongside Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in Sooraj Barjatya's family entertainer film 'Uunchai' alongside Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Boman Ir.

He will also be seen in an upcoming Pan India film 'Project K' alongside south actors Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

