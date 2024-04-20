Dibyendu shares his fascination for 'valour and selflessness' of police officers

Mumbai, April 20 Acclaimed actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who was recently seen in the streaming series 'Poacher', is set to return as DSP Barun Ghosh in the upcoming season 3 of 'Undekhi'.

The actor revealed his fondness for portraying police officers, citing their valour and selflessness as qualities that have always intrigued him.

The trailer for 'Undekhi 3' was recently unveiled, heightening audience anticipation once again.

Dibyendu, who previously portrayed a cop in 'Jamatara', spoke about playing a cop again in this popular franchise.

The actor told IANS: "Well, I must confess that I really enjoy playing a cop! Police officers always fascinated me, their valour, their selflessness. If you see, the character arcs in both the shows ('Jamatara' and 'Undekhi') are strikingly different. As DSP Barun Ghosh, there's an innate need to prove the devious 'papaji' guilty."

"As we delve into the next chapter of Barun's journey, I can promise fans that the stakes are higher than ever before. Can't wait for the audience to enjoy this one," he added.

Directed by Ashish R Shukla, 'Undekhi 3' also features Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma, Ayn Zoya, Aanchal Singgh, Shivangi Singh, Varun Badola, and Ankur Rathee.

With 'Undekhi 3' poised to deliver yet another gripping instalment, audiences await the unravelling of new mysteries and the resurgence of DSP Barun Ghosh's indomitable spirit.

The series is set to stream on SonyLIV on May 10.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor