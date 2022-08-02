Did Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff take pay cut after box office flops?

Jackyy Bhagnani has cleared the air about Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff cutting down their fees after their last films failed at the box office. They will be seen in the reboot of the 1998 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s last releases have been flops but that has not affected their fee structure. A recent report claimed that Akshay-Tiger have cut down their fees for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, because of their recent unpopular releases and even the makers are facing budgeting issues.

A news portal had claimed that Akshay had taken a play cut of 50 per cent while Tiger slashed his fees by 20 per cent. Slamming the buzz, producer Jackky Bhagnani confirmed, “Absolutely Incorrect!! Source-The Producer ( i am sure i am reliable ) Get ready for this action packed Dhamaka which was always on track.” Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is produced by Pooja Entertainments.Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is touted to be the reboot of the 1998 hit film, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. Earlier, there were speculations about the film getting shelved. To this, Ali Abbas Zafar told Hindustan Times exclusively, “This is absolutely baseless. We are very much on track and there’s no truth to the shelving rumours.”Akshay was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj and is gearing up for his next release, Raksha Bandhan.