Did Ekta Kapoor Offered Bigg Boss 19's Tanya Mittal Her First Daily Soap? Here's What We Know

Bigg boss season 19 is filled with lot of drama and controversy and amid their are reports that Spiritual Influencer Tanya Mittal has bagged her first daily soap. Tanya is popular name in house since day one. Her journey has been filled with quiet determination balanced with warmth and charm, earning her both admiration from the audience and respect from fellow housemates. Before getting out of house she has got offered to work in a daily soap .

Ekta Kapoor who always come with surprise in bigg boss house and as per the reports of Film Window, Ekta Kapoor herself walked into the house and stunned everyone with an announcement that left Tanya speechless. Ekta looked at Tanya and said, "Once you come out of the house, you're directly doing my show."

Tanya, a contestant among many dreamers, felt a surge of disbelief at the announcement. Being chosen to lead the next series by a top Indian television producer ignited instant celebration. Overwhelmed, the usually composed Tanya beamed as her fellow contestants cheered, hugged, and lifted her in a joyous display of pride. The moment underscored the potential of reality shows to launch careers and discover talent.