Did Janhvi Kapoor interact with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar? Here's the exact truth

After Jacqueline Fernandez, actress Janhvi Kapoor's name surfaced in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's money laundering case. Certain reports claimed that apart from Jacqueline, Sukesh used to shower gifts to actresses including Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Bhumi Pednekar. According to a report in a news portal, Janhvi Kapoor was targeted by Sukesh through his wife Leena Maria Paul. The conman, reportedly, gifted items worth over Rs 18 lakhs to the ‘Dhadak’ actress. However, reacting to the reports, Janhvi's close friend told India Today, "Janhvi always had an agency managing all her work-related queries. This included any requests for appearances, any other event-related queries which she would always route through her managing agency at Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) who she was signed up with in the past."

As per a report by the same publication, Janhvi received a high-end designer bag when she attended Sukesh's wife Leena Maria Paul's event in Bengaluru. The Dhadak actress, in 2021, reportedly inaugurated Leena's nail salon. She was paid Rs 18.94 lakh for the appearance. "There was never any direct interaction between Sukesh and Janhvi or anyone else from her team. All of Janhvi's brand-related work or any other professional commitments are managed by her agency. She doesn’t personally entertain any such queries," the friend added.

Reportedly, Sukesh had also reached out to Sara Ali Khan posing as Suraj Reddy. He had offered to gift her a luxury car as a kind gesture. However, the actress had rejected the conman's requests. She had agreed to accept a package of chocolates from him. Sukesh had reportedly sent her a Franck Muller watch, along with the chocolates, the actress told ED. Sukesh Chandrashekhar is currently under prosecution for Rs 200 crore money laundering case. Both were arrested by the ED for their alleged role in the duping case.