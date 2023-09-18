Did Jawan director Atlee overshoot the allocated budget of Rs 300 crore? Here's the truth

Jawan, the film is garnering love from across the globe. The Shah Rukh Khan-led film marks the first Hindi-directorial debut of Atlee and SRK's first collaboration with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, who have earlier come together from multiple films. Few days ago, team Jawan held a press conference in Mumbai to celebrate the success of the film.

Speaking at the event, the director said he narrated the film during the Covid-19 era on a Zoom call. Highlighting the 'theatrical footfall', he further said people were not ready to greenlight even a Rs 30-40 crore film. However, Shah Rukh Khan said yes to a Rs 300 crore film at a time when others were 'skeptical.' Yes, you read it right. The original budget of Jawan is Rs 300 crore, which the film surpassed at the box office.

On September 7, Jawan became the highest opener in Hindi of all time, surpassing Pathaan. The film is still hogging headlines and winning the hearts of the audience by crossing Rs 300 crore in India. Undoubtedly, the film is inching towards Rs 400 crore in the country. Jawan, a vigilante action-drama, traces the story of Azad who promises his mother to help people who fell prey to political scandals. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Leher Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Girija Oak in important roles, and Sanjay Dutt in a cameo role.