Did Salman Khan replace Kareena Kapoor in Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ sequel with Pooja Hegde?

Salman Khan announced the sequel of his and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan in 2021. Back then, he also revealed that K V Vijayendra Prasad is working on the script of the movie. The film has been reportedly titled Pawan Putra Bhaijaan. Now the buzz is that, Pooja Hegde has been roped in as the lead female for the film.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, “Salman has roped in Pooja Hegde to replace Kareena Kapoor in ‘Pavan Putra Bhaijaan’. However, it remains to be seen if Pooja will play a new character or step into Bebo’s shoes." Interestingly, Salman is already romancing Pooja in his upcoming release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and looks like their romance will last beyond one movie.

Last year, writer Vijayendra Prasad confirmed to ETimes that the sequel will be called ‘Pawan Putra Bhaijaan’. He also shared about how he approached Salman with the idea of the sequel told Pinkvilla, “I have narrated the story outline to Bhai (Salman Khan) and he has loved it. Now the ball is in his court to decide on timelines." For the unversed, Bajrangi Bhaijaan told the story of a mute Pakistani girl Munni (Harshali), who gets separated from her mother when the latter had visited India with her for a religious purpose. A happy-go-lucky Bajrangi (Salman) comes across Munni and makes it a mission to reunite her with her mother in Pakistan. The film also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the role of a Pakistani TV journalist Chand Nawab.