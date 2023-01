Did Shakira take swipe at ex Gerad Pique in her New Year's Day post?

Singer Shakira took an apparent swipe at her ex Gerad Pique in her New Year's Day post.

"Even if our wounds are still open in this new year, time has a surgeon's hands. Even if someone has betrayed us, we must continue to trust others," she wrote on Instagram.

Shakira continued, "When faced with contempt, continue to know your worth. Because there are more good people than indecent ones. More people with empathy than indifference."

The 'Waka waka' hitmaker also expressed her belief that pain can propel growth.

"The ones who leave are fewer than the many who stay by our side. Our tears are not in vain, they water the soil our future will spring from and make us more human, so that even while suffering heartache we can continue to love. Shak," she added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm4wCbCu49b/?hl=en

In June 2022, the three-time Grammy Award winner and the 35-year-old retired soccer player announced their separation.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect," the couple said in a statement.

As per People, the former couple recently reached a custody agreement regarding the care of their two sons, Milan and Sasha, in the wake of their split.

"Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment. We appreciate that their privacy will be respected," the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Shakira and Gerard are parents to sons Milan and Sasha.

( With inputs from ANI )

