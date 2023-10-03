Did Uorfi Javed get secretly engaged?

Uorfi Javed who rose to immense stardom with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT has reportedly got engaged. A recent picture of Urfi Javed performing a puja with a mystery man has gone viral, and fans were quick to think that a roka ceremony is happening in the picture. The picture shows Urfi and the mystery man performing puja in front of a havan kund, with a Pandit also present. People feel that the man in the picture is her fiancé. The rituals in the viral picture look like a Hindu ceremony and hence netizens are also left wondering if Urfi will be having an intercaste marriage.

When Uorfi Javed went inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, she revealed the reason behind wearing bold outfits. The gorgeousness shared that she exited the house during her stint on the show within a week. Uorfi added that she used to cry out of pressure as she was the only one to earn in her family of seven members. The actress shared that then she noticed that she had been gathering attention because of her clothes, so it showered her with an idea to use this attention more. The actress is also subjected to hate and criticism online, but she makes sure to name and shame the trolls. Uorfi is known for her work in shows such as 'Puncch Beat Season 2', 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga' and 'Bepannaah' among others.In her week-long stint on Karan Johar's Bigg Boss OTT, Uorfi managed to grab eyeballs with her style statement. According to several media reports, the young actress will make her Bollywood debut with Ektaa Kapoor's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2.



